Sabres go 4 straight days without player added to NHL's COVID-19 Protocol

The Sabres still have 9 players on the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list, as they are expected to return to action on Monday, hosting the New York Islanders.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been 10 days since Sabres foward Taylor Hall and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen were added to the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol list, but the nine players on the team's list remained the same on Friday evening.

According to the league, if a player tested positive, but didn’t have any symptoms, they’re going to be in protocol for 10 days. The player must be symptom free the whole time they’re in quarantine to be able to exit the protocol.

"If at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, and at least 24 hours have passed since last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, and symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath, etc.) have improved," the league said.

The good news for the Sabres: the team has now gone four straight days without a player added to the league's protocol, after putting at least one player on the list in six of seven days, between February 2 and February 8.

The Sabres resumed practice on Tuesday after six games were postponed because of their COVID-19 issue. The team was off on Friday and will get back to practice Saturday morning, ahead of their scheduled restart to the season, Monday night, hosting the New York Islanders.