Sabres make a trade for goalie Ben Bishop

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres could use a veteran goalie to bridge the gap ahead of a relatively deep prospect pool, but Ben Bishop will not be the guy, as he retired last December.

The Sabres will take on the final season of Bishop's six-year, $29.5 million contract from the Dallas Stars to help hit the salary cap floor, in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick and future considerations.

Outside of giving up eight goals in one AHL game, the three-time Vezina Trophy finalist did not play last season.

Bishop was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 2005 before also playing for the Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings ahead of his time in Dallas.