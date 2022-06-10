x
Sabres make a trade for goalie Ben Bishop

The Sabres will take on the final season of Bishop's six-year, $29.5 million contract from the Dallas Stars to help hit the salary cap floor.
Credit: AP
FILE - Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop is shown during an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Dallas, in this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, file photo. Stars goaltender Ben Bishop has waived his no-movement clause to be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft next week after approaching his team with the idea. The move, which the team confirmed Thursday, July 15, 2021, allows Dallas to protect veteran goalie Anton Khudobin from the Kraken. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres could use a veteran goalie to bridge the gap ahead of a relatively deep prospect pool, but Ben Bishop will not be the guy, as he retired last December.

The Sabres will take on the final season of Bishop's six-year, $29.5 million contract from the Dallas Stars to help hit the salary cap floor, in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick and future considerations.

Outside of giving up eight goals in one AHL game, the three-time Vezina Trophy finalist did not play last season.

Bishop was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 2005 before also playing for the Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings ahead of his time in Dallas.

