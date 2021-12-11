Sabres fall to Capitals in shootout

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 40 saves in his third-straight start for the Sabres after being called up from AHL Rochester.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres' winless streak is now at seven games, but Buffalo picked up a point for the first time in two weeks behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's 40 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

With a slew of injuries in net, Luukkonen was called up from the Sabres' AHL team in Rochester to play against Anaheim on Tuesday night and has started the last three games for Buffalo.

The Capitals started the scoring 3 minutes, 40 seconds into the game on a 2-on-1 goal from Lars Eller with former Sabre Conor Sheary.

Buffalo would tie the game on a goal from Vinnie Hinostroza in the first, then Will Butcher put the Sabres ahead 2-1 in the second period.

Martin Fehervary scored in the third period to tie the game 2-2 and send it to overtime and eventually a shootout.

Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens each hit the post in the shootout, while Luukkonen let a goal in by Daniel Sprong and stopped Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Victor Olofsson scored to set up Luukkonen against one of the best in the NHL in shootouts in T.J. Oshie. Oshie slowly approached the net and confused Luukkonen to score, winning it 3-2 in a shootout for the Capitals.

The Sabres fall to 8-15-4 on the season with the loss.