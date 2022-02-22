Sabres' Dahlin returns to practice

The Sabres defenseman missed Sunday's game in Columbus after a third-period hit Saturday against Colorado.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rasmus Dahlin looks like he's ready to return to Buffalo's lineup when the Sabres play in Montreal on Wednesday night.

Dahlin missed Sunday's game in Columbus with a lower-body injury after he was high-sticked and hit by Colorado defenseman Jack Johnson in Saturday's game at KeyBank Center.

The All-Star defenseman isn't sure if the hit caused his injury, but there was no penalty called on the ice. The Avalanche immediately followed up the hit with the eventual game-winning goal with Dahlin still on the ice.

2 On Your Side's Julianne Pelusi asked Dahlin after Tuesday's practice how he was able to collect himself after the hit and goal.

"Yeah, I was pretty angry, but you just gotta focus on the next shift and we were down, so we have to go back there and score," Dahlin said.

"I tried to do everything I could."

The Sabres, in the middle of a three-game losing streak, could use their top defenseman back against the Senators on Wednesday.

“He has definitively established himself as our top defenseman," Sabres head coach Don Granato said on Tuesday.

Dahlin leads the team averaging 23:43 on the ice per game.