Buffalo Sabres nominate Eichel for King Clancy award

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite any issues Jack Eichel may be experiencing with the Sabres organization between trade rumors and the handling of his season-ending neck injury, the captain was selected as the team's nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which the NHL awards to a player each season for his leadership as both a teammate and in helping his local community.
Eichel supports Roswell Park and Best Buddies in Western New York, and made efforts to help nurses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, while providing masks to local hospitals.
This season's winner will be announced during the Stanley Cup Playoff semifinals. The NHL will make a $25,000 donation to a charity that player chooses.