Buffalo Sabres nominate Eichel for King Clancy award

While Jack Eichel's future with the Buffalo Sabres is up in the air, his leadership in the Western New York community is being rewarded.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite any issues Jack Eichel may be experiencing with the Sabres organization between trade rumors and the handling of his season-ending neck injury, the captain was selected as the team's nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which the NHL awards to a player each season for his leadership as both a teammate and in helping his local community.

Eichel supports Roswell Park and Best Buddies in Western New York, and made efforts to help nurses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, while providing masks to local hospitals.

This season's winner will be announced during the Stanley Cup Playoff semifinals. The NHL will make a $25,000 donation to a charity that player chooses.

