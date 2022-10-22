Sabres' Tuch on Dahlin's hot start: 'I don't think he's come close to being as good as he can be'

No defenseman has ever accomplished what Rasmus Dahlin did Thursday night in Calgary: score in each of the first four games to start the season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are 19 defensemen listed ahead of Rasmus Dahlin's name in the odds to win the Norris Trophy, given to the best player on the blueline each season.

Colorado's Cale Makar is the favorite and would be the first back-to-back winner since Nicklas Lidstrom won his third in a row with Detroit in 2008.

Makar scored a staggering 28 goals and 86 points last season on the way to the Avalanche's third Stanley Cup.

But no defenseman has ever accomplished what Dahlin did Thursday night in Calgary: score in each of the first four games to start the season. The 22-year-old has four goals and two assists over four games.

"I don't know what to say, really. It's pretty crazy to think about it," Dahlin said after Thursday night's 6-3 win over the Calgary Flames to move Buffalo to 3-1-0 on the season.

"It's 78 games left, so I got more job to do."

Only Sabres winger Alex Tuch leads Dahlin with five goals in the first four games this season, after scoring his first NHL hat trick against Calgary.

Tuch was more impressed with Dahlin's performance after the win.

"The guy's playing lights out lately, not only offensively but defensively. He's not getting scored on at all out there. He's just locking it down," Tuch said.

Dahlin's offensive production isn't getting the Sabres in trouble defensively. The Sabres have scored six more goals than they've allowed with him on the ice, and he eats up nearly 25 minutes of ice time per game.

"I don't think I'll ever be surprised with what Dahlin does. He competes so well. He works in between games," Sabres head coach Don Granato said.

"He's relentless with his work ethic."

Dahlin's teammates have also noticed the work he's put in, and they're following his lead.

"He's doing the right things. He takes it really seriously. He's always watching videos, always doing extra. He's always out there early. It's unbelievable to see, and he leads by example. And all of the other guys follow. All of the other guys want to be out there doing the right stuff with him," Tuch said.

"It's unbelievable what he brings to this team, and he doesn't get enough credit, honestly, in this league."

He's getting the credit from the stat sheet and the organization that put an "A" on his sweater this season for his leadership.

"He's one of the smartest players I've ever played with," Tuch said.

"I don't think he's come close to being as good as he can be."