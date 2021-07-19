Buffalo Sabres announce preseason schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With multiple offseason questions still unanswered, the Buffalo Sabres have set their preseason schedule in stone.
The team announced Monday it will play six games, two a piece, against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins, starting on September 28 in Columbus.
- September 28: Buffalo at Columbus (7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena)
- September 30: Buffalo at Detroit (7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena)
- October 1: Pittsburgh at Buffalo (7 p.m. at KeyBank Center)
- October 4: Columbus at Buffalo (7 p.m. at KeyBank Center)
- October 5: Buffalo at Pittsburgh (7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena)
- October 9: Detroit at Buffalo (3 p.m. at KeyBank Center)