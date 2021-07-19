x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sabres

Buffalo Sabres announce preseason schedule

The team announced Monday it will play six games, two a piece, against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Credit: AP
FILE - Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato gives instructions during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, in this Saturday, May 8, 2021, file photo. The Buffalo Sabres hired Don Granato as their new head coach on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Granato had been the interim head coach after replacing Ralph Krueger behind the bench at midseason. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With multiple offseason questions still unanswered, the Buffalo Sabres have set their preseason schedule in stone.

The team announced Monday it will play six games, two a piece, against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins, starting on September 28 in Columbus.

  • September 28: Buffalo at Columbus (7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena)  
  • September 30: Buffalo at Detroit (7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena)
  • October 1: Pittsburgh at Buffalo (7 p.m. at KeyBank Center)
  • October 4: Columbus at Buffalo (7 p.m. at KeyBank Center)
  • October 5: Buffalo at Pittsburgh (7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena)
  • October 9: Detroit at Buffalo (3 p.m. at KeyBank Center)

Related Articles