2 more Buffalo Sabres added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

The Sabres' number of players on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list is up to seven on Saturday, after Dylan Cozens and Curtis Lazar were added.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Forwards Dylan Cozens and Curtis Lazar on Saturday became the sixth and seventh Sabres players to be added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

Head coach Ralph Krueger tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week as well.

Cozens and Lazar are now on the list with five other Sabres players, including forwards Taylor Hall and Tobias Rieder and defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour and Jake McCabe.

The addition comes after the Sabres had no players put on the list Friday for the first time in four days.

The team has been in quarantine since Tuesday, when they were supposed to travel to Long Island to play the New York Islanders on the day of the game. Their initial flight out of Buffalo on Monday was delayed after a significant snowstorm hit the northeast, including eastern New York.

The Sabres were coming off of a weekend series Saturday and Sunday against New Jersey, in Buffalo. The Devils were in the middle of their own COVID-19 problems at the time.

The league canceled the Sabres next four games. As of right now they are supposed to play again next Thursday against Washington.

The team also announced changes to twelve regular season games earlier on Saturday.