Reports: RB Duke Johnson coming to the Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills will add another running back into the mix with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, with Duke Johnson signing a one-year deal in Buffalo, according to ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Johnson was most recently with the Miami Dolphins last season, playing in five games with 330 yards rushing over 71 carries. He also had four catches for 41 yards over that span.

The 28-year-old was drafted by the Browns out of the University of Miami in 2015 and spent four seasons in Cleveland before joining the Houston Texans for two seasons.