New menu items added for Sabres' hockey games

There are 39 new menu items to choose from. You can catch them at the season opener.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres have their season opener two days from Tuesday.

This year, fans will have new food to eat while watching the big game.

Hockey games have just gotten more flavorful. Delaware North, a food service partner with KeyBank Center, announced a lineup of new food and beverage items for the upcoming 2023 hockey season.

"We're always thinking about what are the guests looking for. We listened to them last season. We took in their ideas," says Regional Chef for Delaware North, Stephen Forman. He continues by saying," Delaware North, we excel and try to elevate the flavors and items."

They're adding 39 new menu items. Everything is made fresh. You can choose from a wide variety of things, from Coca-Cola Fried Chicken Sandwiches to Bahn Mi Nachos, and slurp it down with a milkshake.