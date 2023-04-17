Parker sisters return to Niagara after entering transfer portal

The top scoring duo from the Niagara women's basketball team is out of the transfer portal and heading back to Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The top-scoring duo from the Niagara women's basketball team is out of the transfer portal and heading back to Western New York.

Sisters, Angel and Aaliyah Parker will return to the Purple Eagles after dabbling with the idea to leave Niagara. They'll return their talents to the Eagles together.

“We’re very hardworking, we like to cause havoc,” Angel said. “I think we're trying to keep going with our goal in mind of getting that championship, so we try to take it one step at a time, and if we happen to break some records along the way, it's great.”

Sophomore and the younger sister of the pair, Aaliyah, said that their success is due to their close relationship and history of playing together.

“Since we've played with each other so long, we know what each other is going to do, so it’s automatic on the court,” Aaliyah said.

Both Angel and Aaliyah said that because they are originally from Cheektowaga, their family is able to come to support every single home game.

“They sit right behind us, all of them, and we hear them the whole game,” Angel said.

The Parkers are officially staying home in Western New York.