Sabres prospects are everywhere in the NCAA men's hockey tournament

The Sabres are officially on Devon Levi watch after Northeastern lost to Western Michigan on Friday in an overtime heartbreaker, 2-1.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editor's note: The video above was published on March 21.

The Sabres are offically on Devon Levi watch after Northeastern lost to Western Michigan on Friday in an overtime heartbreaker, 2-1, on a goal Levi will want back after he was caught behind the net and couldn't make a save.

Levi is a finalist for the Hobey Baker, awarded to the top player in college hockey, while the Sabres No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft, Michigan defenseman Owen Power, was not.

Power is one of the top players in college hockey, but he missed a lot of time with the Wolverines between competing in World Juniors and the Olympics, representing Team Canada.

Michigan beat American International 5-3 with another Sabres prospect, Erik Portillo, in net. Power had two assists for the Wolverines in the win.

Portillo didn't have his best outing, but he made 28 saves as the Wolverines move on to face Quinnipiac on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Freshman forwards Aaron Huglen and junior defenseman Ryan Johnson are moving on, too, with Minnesota heading to the quarterfinals following a 4-3 overtime win over Massachusetts.

Johnson scored, and Huglen picked up an assist. The Gophers will meet Western Michigan on Sunday at 4 p.m.