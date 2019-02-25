TORONTO, ON — Sabres' forward Kyle Okposo was all smiles after the team's morning skate in Toronto. That's because he will return to the lineup tonight after recovering from his third concussion since 2017.

"It feels good to be back you know more precautionary than anything and I'm happy to be out there with the guys," Okposo said after the morning skate in Toronto.

Okposo suffered a concussion in the third period against the Rangers on February 15th after taking a punch from New York defenseman Anthony DeAngelo during a fight. He has missed the past four games because of it.

At first, the team said Okposo did not have a concussion and he traveled with the Sabres to their next game in New Jersey. But after further evaluation, he flew home instead of staying on the trip and going to Florida.

"I started skating Thursday and skated Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and I felt good every day. I progressed from there. It was definitely more neck than anything and I got that work done and I feel good," Okposo explained.

The Sabres play the Maple Leafs in Toronto tonight at 7 p.m.