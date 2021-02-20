Krueger links Sabres' scoring funk to team's fragile psyche

Buffalo has scored just twice in dropping three games since returning from a two-week break as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined nine players.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres coach Ralph Krueger pins Buffalo's scoring woes on what he calls a "fragile psychological state of the team." He says players are focused more on the negative rather than visualizing positives.

Buffalo has scored just twice in dropping three games since returning from a two-week break as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined nine players.