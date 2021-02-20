Krueger links Sabres' scoring funk to team's fragile psyche

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres coach Ralph Krueger pins Buffalo's scoring woes on what he calls a "fragile psychological state of the team." He says players are focused more on the negative rather than visualizing positives.
Buffalo has scored just twice in dropping three games since returning from a two-week break as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined nine players.
The offensive outage is particularly apparent among Buffalo's top-paid forwards. Captain Jack Eichel, Jeff Skinner, Taylor Hall, Kyle Okposo and Sam Reinhart have combined for just six goals while accounting for a combined $38.2 million of the team's payroll this season.