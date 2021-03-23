Kreider helps Rangers hand Sabres 14th straight loss, 5-3

Goaltender Carter Hutton was injured in the first period with an apparent lower body injury.

NEW YORK — Chris Kreider scored twice, including the tie breaking goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat Buffalo 5-3 for the Sabres’ franchise record-tying 14th straight loss.

Kaapo Kakko also scored twice and Adam Fox had a goal and two assists for New York. Artemi Panarin had three assists as the Rangers won for the fourth time in six games. Keith Kinkaid stopped 16 shots to improve to 3-1-1 this season.

Rasmus Asplund, Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo, which fell to 0-12-2 to match the NHL’s longest skid since the Sabres went 0-14-0 midway through the 2014-15 season.

Dustin Tokarski had 33 saves after replacing an injured Carter Hutton early in the first period.

Sabres Head Coach Don Granato did not give an update on the seriousness of Hutton's injury. Hutton appears to have a lower body injury after a collision in the first period and needed help making his way to the locker room.