BUFFALO, N.Y. — Justin Schultz had a goal and two assists, and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3.

Washington star Alex Ovechkin scored his 21st goal of the season and No. 727 for his career, moving within four of Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL list.

Brenden Dillon and Jakub Vrana also scored in a game the Capitals never trailed. Washington stopped a two-game slide and improved to 6-0-1 against Buffalo this season.