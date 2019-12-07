Johan Larsson is back with the Sabres for another season after signing his qualifying offer on Friday. Larsson returns with a one-year, 1.55 million dollar deal.

Larsson is coming off a season where he scored six goals and eight assists with a minus-8 rating in 73 games. He was also third on the team in shorthanded ice time.

He joins Zemgus Girgensons as two out of the Sabres six restricted free agents to sign their qualifying offers.

The other four, Jake McCabe, Linus Ullmark, Remi Elie and Evan Rodrigues filed for salary arbitration.

The Sabres start training camp in September and open the season on Thursday, October 3rd at Pittsburgh.