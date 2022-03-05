Jeff Skinner has been named Sabres' King Clancy award nominee

The Sabres forward is being recognized for his contributions to the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There were a lot of positive storylines and signs of progress to highlight for the Buffalo Sabres this season.

One of them was a return to form for forward Jeff Skinner. He finished the season with 33 goals and 30 assists for 63 points.

That's only part of the reason he's been named the team's King Clancy Award nominee.

He, along with broadcasters Marty Biron and Dan Dunleavy, had his head shaved as part of Roswell Park's Bald For Bucks campaign.

Skinner's efforts raised over $100,000 to help in the fight against cancer, in part by his willingness to donate $53 for every $50 donation.

The King Clancy Award is given to the player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contribution to the community."

A panel of NHL executives including commissioner Gary Bettman will select the winner, who receives a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice.