Sabres captain Jack Eichel left Monday's game against the Islanders after just four shifts with an upper-body injury and will now miss more time.

Eichel is considered "day-to-day" but will miss the next two games, Thursday against the Panthers and Saturday at Boston.

Head coach Phil Housley said Eichel will be re-evaluated early next week.

"Obviously Jack's been a big part of our team and his contributions. I want to say congratulations for making the All-Star team but it's a number of things. It's a day to day situation which is very encouraging but we want to be cautious with it as well," Housley said Thursday after the team held an optional morning skate before hosting the Panthers. "There's a lot of hockey to be played so we're going to re-evaluate early next week and see where it goes."

Eichel leads the team in scoring with 49 points (15 goals and 34 assists) and will be the Sabres lone representative at this year's All-Star game. It's the second year in a row Eichel was named an NHL All-Star.

Evan Rodrigues will take Eichel's place on the top line between Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart.