Jack Eichel says return to Buffalo feels 'awkward'

Jack Eichel met the media in Buffalo on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since being traded away from the Sabres.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Jack Eichel was asked what it felt like to be back in Buffalo, he said it was "awkward" walking into the visitors locker room.

For the first time since being traded away from the Sabres, Eichel gets set to play his former team. The breakup between Eichel and Buffalo was a messy one, filled with drama and disagreements.

Eichel on Wednesday admitted he wasn't sure what the reception will be like when he hits the ice on Thursday night as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights, but he did acknowledge it is something that he has thought about.

First look, Jack Eichel back on ice in Buffalo since being traded. @WGRZ #GoldenKnights pic.twitter.com/u1nD4YRPUO — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) March 9, 2022

"Yeah, you have those thoughts on what reception you will get, but I can't control that. I feel I gave everything during my time in Buffalo to the organization and community, so I am at peace with that. Whatever the reception is, I will be able to handle it. It's hockey. When you get a shift under your belt, I think it just becomes a game," Eichel said.

When asked if he felt like he was responsible for the Sabres struggles during his time as the captain of the team, he said yes, he did feel a sense of responsibility. But he wouldn't change anything because, as a 21-year-old kid trying to find his way, he was doing the only thing he knew to do.