Eichel draws on Bills' success to motivate Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres captain Jack Eichel need only to turn his attention to the NFL Bills to see what it's like to win in Buffalo.
The AFC East champion Bills are preparing to make their third playoff appearance in four years, while the Sabres are in the midst of a nine-year playoff drought, which stands as the NHL's longest active streak.
Eichel remains fed up with losing, as he first stated in May when Buffalo's season officially ended.
Seeing the buzz the Bills have created in town, he says it serves as motivation as the Sabres prepare to report to training camp on Thursday.