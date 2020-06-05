BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's National Nurses Day, and in recognition of that Sabres captain Jack Eichel had 250 bouquets of flowers delivered to the nurses as Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Earlier during the pandemic Eichel teamed up with Bauer Hockey to purchase 5,000 personal protective equipment medical masks for hospital workers in Western New York.

Eichel's mother is a nurse in Massachusetts.

