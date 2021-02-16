x
Islanders beat Sabres 3-1 in Buffalo's 1st game in 2 weeks

Buffalo still had six regulars sidelined, including three defensemen, in returning after a coronavirus-forced break.
Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson (68) carries the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Semyon Varlamov stopped 20 shots and the New York Islanders extended their point streak to seven games with a 3-1 win over COVID-19-depleted Buffalo. 

The Sabres were playing their first game in two weeks. Buffalo still had six regulars sidelined, including three defensemen, in returning after a coronavirus-forced break, which began two days after a 5-3 loss to New Jersey on Jan. 31. 

Rust and fatigue played a factor in a game the Sabres failed to get a shot on goal in the third period and were outshot 12-0 and 29-21 overall. 

Anders Lee and and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored first-period goals 1:44 apart, and Brock Nelson scored on the power play for the Islanders, who are on a 4-0-3 run.

    

