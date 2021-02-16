Islanders beat Sabres 3-1 in Buffalo's 1st game in 2 weeks

Buffalo still had six regulars sidelined, including three defensemen, in returning after a coronavirus-forced break.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Semyon Varlamov stopped 20 shots and the New York Islanders extended their point streak to seven games with a 3-1 win over COVID-19-depleted Buffalo.

The Sabres were playing their first game in two weeks. Buffalo still had six regulars sidelined, including three defensemen, in returning after a coronavirus-forced break, which began two days after a 5-3 loss to New Jersey on Jan. 31.

Rust and fatigue played a factor in a game the Sabres failed to get a shot on goal in the third period and were outshot 12-0 and 29-21 overall.

Anders Lee and and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored first-period goals 1:44 apart, and Brock Nelson scored on the power play for the Islanders, who are on a 4-0-3 run.