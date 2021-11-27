x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sabres

Raymond scores early in OT, Red Wings beat Sabres 3-2

Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo. Dustin Tokarski made 38 saves.
Credit: AP
Detroit Red Wings right wing Carter Rowney (37) celebrates his goal with right wing Filip Zadina (11) with Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) on the ice and defender center Zemgus Girgensons (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT — Lucas Raymond scored 26 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Dylan Larkin and Filip Hronek assisted on Raymond’s goal, which came shortly after Buffalo forced the extra session with a goal late in the third period.

Pius Suter and Carter Rowney scored in regulation for Detroit, which won its second straight. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 26 saves.

Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo. Dustin Tokarski made 38 saves.

Detroit defeated Buffalo 4-3 in the previous meeting between these teams on Nov. 6. Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals for the Red Wings in that victory.

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Sabres' "Turkey For Tickets" Drive Today