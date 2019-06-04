BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday night is the season finale for the Buffalo Sabres when they're on the road against the Detroit Red Wings.

After a promising 10 game winning streak back in November, many were optimistic for the future of this young team.

Then came the rest of the season.

Since that 10 game win streak, the Sabres have only won 11 games in regulation. The team sits at 32–39–10 on the season.

Pressure has mounted on Sabres head coach Phil Housley for the organization to fire Housley after missing the playoffs both of his coaching seasons, so far.

Saturday afternoon in a pregame press conference, Housley was asked if he expects to be coach of the Sabres next season.

Housley answered, "Yes I do."

His job security hasn't been a concern for Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill when he told Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News, The Athletic and WGR Sports Radio that a coaching change is not on the table.

And at the NFL owners meetings this past month in Pheonix, Arizona, Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula was asked about Housley.

Pegula says Phil Housley is a young coach who can grow.

