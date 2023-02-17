Hamilton: Sabres GM Adams not excited to move players before NHL trade deadline

The Sabres need to become harder to play against and they need to add size. Timo Meier is perfect for this, as he’s 6-1 and 220 pounds.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the NHL trade deadline coming up on March 3, it doesn’t sound like the Buffalo Sabres are going to be all that active.

I do need to warn you, when it comes to the trade deadline, it often goes the opposite of what you may think.

I had a chance to speak with general manager Kevyn Adams on Saturday when he joined us on WGR Sports Radio 550 for the pregame show, and he said he’s not going to be making trades just to make the playoffs for one season.

He also said that he’s not anxious to move players off this roster now, because this is the team that brought them from nine points back and into the playoff race. It’s been probably 10 years since this team has played important games in mid-February.

He also said he's seen a lot of growth this season from many of his young players, and he's excited about their future together.

When Casey Fitzgerald was claimed off waivers on Jan. 11 by the Florida Panthers, it really depleted what was already depleted defensive depth for this team. Adams acknowledged that he is looking to add to the depth on defense depending on the cost. Fitzgerald has not played a game yet for the Panthers.

Right now Kale Clague has done a pretty good job as their No. 7 defenseman. After that, it’s Lawrence Pilut and Joe Cecconi. Cecconi is from Youngstown, New York and was acquired from the Dallas Stars on Dec. 15 for Oskari Laaksonen who seemed to be regressing in Rochester with the Amerks. Pilut didn't play all that well when he was up for 17 games earlier this season.

Buffalo also has Jeremy Davies and Chase Priske, but they’re pretty much career AHL players.

Adams said that he makes calls on every player that teams are trying to trade so he knows what the market is like. If I were Adams, the time would be now to try to acquire Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks. The price that Sharks GM Mike Grier is asking would have to come down, but from what I’m hearing, Adams is not currently in the talks anymore to get Meier.

The Sabres need to become harder to play against and they need to add size. Meier is perfect for this, as he’s 6 feet, 1 inch and 220 pounds. He can play at both ends of the ice, and he has 31 goals in 56 games for the Sharks. In his last 133 games, Meier has 66 goals. He’s not afraid to shoot and he’s not afraid to compete for pucks.

To me, if the Sabres could get him for one of their current young players and a No. 1 pick, I’d be in. If I had to throw in a second rounder, I’d do it. Meier is only 26 years old, and you know you have a goal scorer, he’s not like a prospect that you’re waiting on. To be clear, when I say one of their young players, I would not be trading Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power or Dylan Cozens or Mattias Samuelsson.

Goals, compete and size. Now of course Adams would have to know that he could re-sign the winger. Meier will be a restricted free agent with a $10 million qualifying offer, so I wouldn’t make the trade without knowing if I could get his name on the dotted line for a reasonable cost.

If the cost of Meier is too much and doesn’t make sense, I really have no problem with letting this team play the final 29 games together to get the experience of a playoff race. Getting into the playoffs would be important for this group, but so is the experience they’re gaining climbing the ladder and challenging for an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot.

The Sabres enter Saturday’s game in San Jose coming off a win in Anaheim. After losing four straight games, Buffalo dominated the first period and took a 2-0 lead over the Ducks.

The team then faced adversity, but got back to what they’ve done most of this season, they overcame it. The Ducks scored three second period goals to take a 3-2 lead, but Peyton Krebs needed just 35 seconds to tie the game back up and Buffalo scored five unanswered goals to win.

The playoffs are right there for the taking and the Sabres don’t need any help from anyone else. They trail the Washington Capitals by four points for the final wild card spot, but have four games in hand on the Caps and New York Islanders and five games in hand on the Florida Panthers.

The only team the Sabres don’t have games in hand on or will play again this season are the Pittsburgh Penguins. Buffalo still has two games left against Washington, the Islanders, and Florida, and one game left against the Detroit Red Wings.

Could there be surprises on March 3? Yes, it wouldn’t be the first time, but also don’t be surprised if this is the team that the Sabres are going to hand the keys to try to get them into this year’s playoffs. I really wouldn’t disagree with that decision.