Fresh confidence for Sabres Rasmus Dahlin after All-Star weekend

BUFFALO, Minn. — The Sabres returned from the NHL's All-Star break Tuesday afternoon, with their lone representative in Las Vegas, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, coming back to Buffalo with fresh confidence.

Sabres Head Coach Don Granato said he talked to Dahlin on Tuesday, reminding him that he proved he belonged in the league's group of All-Stars over the weekend.

2 On Your Side's Julianne Pelusi talked with Granato when he realized Dahlin reached that level.

"Probably when he elevated his competitive grit," Granato said.

"The guys that love the game can't sleep at night when they don't succeed, and he's one of them. When you see that in a guy that has that much talent, yes, that's when I knew he's in that category."

She also asked Dahlin how it felt to score a goal for the Atlantic Division in the All-Star Game semi-final against the Central Division.

“It was fun. I’ve never scored a five-hole goal before as far as I remember. So it was fun. It was a special feeling," Dahlin said.

But he did say he forgot to do the goal celebration recommended to him by Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, who was also in Las Vegas that weekend representing Buffalo in the NFL's Pro Bowl on Sunday.

"I totally forgot about it. I still owe him that. So, if I score in the next game or so I will for sure do it," Dahlin promised.

The 21-year-old from Sweden is typically reserved, but he enjoyed spending time with the gregarious Dawkins.

“He was hilarious. It was awesome. After that I was like, ‘Oh, what a great guy,’ and every second of it, we had a lot of fun. He made me show my personality on the camera, which was weird. It was great. It was really great,” Dahlin said.

Now his confidence is overflowing heading into the second half of the NHL season with the Sabres, but he understands that being able to compete with the league's best doesn't matter when he still needs to provide results on the ice for Buffalo.