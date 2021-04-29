Former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller announces retirement

“It was a dream come true when I played my first NHL game and it has been a privilege to spend 18 years as a professional,” said Ryan Miller. “I have decided that I am going to retire after the season having been given more time doing what I love than I could ever have hoped for. Thank you to you my teammates and staff, past and present. I’m thankful to so many who made my career possible and helped me on my journey from youth hockey to the NHL. Thank you to my family for supporting me with so much love and enthusiasm.”