Former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller announces retirement

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller announced his retirement from the National Hockey League at the end of the 2020-21 season.
Miller is currently in his 18th NHL season, playing for the Anaheim Ducks.
Miller will retire as the all-time leader among US born goalies in wins with 390, second in shutouts (44) and games played with 794.
Miller won the 2010 Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top Goaltender and was named MVP and Best Goaltender in the 2010 Winter Olympics.
“It was a dream come true when I played my first NHL game and it has been a privilege to spend 18 years as a professional,” said Ryan Miller. “I have decided that I am going to retire after the season having been given more time doing what I love than I could ever have hoped for. Thank you to you my teammates and staff, past and present. I’m thankful to so many who made my career possible and helped me on my journey from youth hockey to the NHL. Thank you to my family for supporting me with so much love and enthusiasm.”
Miller was drafted by the Sabres in the 1999 NHL Draft in the 5th round. He played 11 seasons with the Sabres from 2002-2014. He holds the Sabres franchise record in career wins with 284 and led Buffalo to the Eastern Conference Finals in both 2006 and 2007.