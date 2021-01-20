x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sabres

Elliott stops 40, Konecny scores as Flyers beat Sabres 3-0

The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Flyers' James van Riemsdyk, left, works against Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA — Brian Elliott made 40 saves, Travis Konecny scored his fourth goal in four games and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0.

Jakub Voracek also scored and Kevin Hayes added an empty-netter for Philadelphia, which bounced back from Monday night's 6-1 loss to the Sabres. 

Konecny broke the scoreless tie with 2:09 left in the second on a breakaway, beating Carter Hutton with a backhand that went through the goalie's legs. 

Oskar Lindblom set up the goal with a long bank pass from deep in the defensive zone that landed perfectly on Konecny's stick in Buffalo's zone.

    

Related Articles