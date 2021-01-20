Elliott stops 40, Konecny scores as Flyers beat Sabres 3-0

The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0.

PHILADELPHIA — Brian Elliott made 40 saves, Travis Konecny scored his fourth goal in four games and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0.

Jakub Voracek also scored and Kevin Hayes added an empty-netter for Philadelphia, which bounced back from Monday night's 6-1 loss to the Sabres.

Konecny broke the scoreless tie with 2:09 left in the second on a breakaway, beating Carter Hutton with a backhand that went through the goalie's legs.

Oskar Lindblom set up the goal with a long bank pass from deep in the defensive zone that landed perfectly on Konecny's stick in Buffalo's zone.