While we're just days away from the 2019 NHL Draft, Sabres' pick from 2018, Rasmus Dahlin was in Las Vegas for the NHL Awards. He was up for the Calder Trophy given to the rookie of the year.

But as expected, Canucks' forward Elias Pettersson took home the title.

Dahlin came in third in the voting which takes place before the Stanley Cup playoffs start. Blues' goaltender Jordan Binnington came in second.

While Dahlin didn't win the Calder Trophy, he was named to the 2018-2019 All-Rookie team after his incredible first year in the league where he ended with 44 points to lead all rookie defensemen. That also was third among all rookies in the NHL.

He played in all 82 games at just 18-years-old.