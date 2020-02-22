PITTSBURGH — Jack Eichel scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres jumped on the Pittsburgh Penguins early in a 5-2 victory.

Eichel, Zemgus Girgensons and Sam Reinhart all beat Tristan Jarry during an early three-goal outburst.

Connor Hutton turned away 41 shots as the Sabres earned just their second regulation victory in their last 20 meetings with Pittsburgh.

Evgeni Malkin scored twice for the Penguins but Pittsburgh has now dropped two straight since moving into first place in the Metropolitan Division earlier in the week.

The Sabres will have a quick turnaround before their next game. They will host the Winnipeg Jets at 3 p.m. Sunday at KeyBank Center.

SABRES WAIVE BOGOSIAN

On Saturday, the Sabres placed suspended defenseman Zach Bogosian on unconditional waivers with the intention of terminating his contract.

The move puts the Sabres in position to part ways with a disgruntled player who asked to be traded earlier this season and spent the past week refusing to report to the minors.

Bogosian will have an opportunity to sign with another team to finish out the season. But the 12-year veteran will lose what's left of the $6 million he is owed in the final year of his contract should he go unclaimed by noon Saturday.

Under NHL rules, Bogosian must be signed by the NHL's trade deadline on Monday afternoon to be eligible to compete in the playoffs.

