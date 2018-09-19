BUFFALO, NY - After not playing in Monday night's preseason opener, all eyes were on first overall pick, Rasmus Dahlin as he took the ice in a game in front of the home crowd.

Dahlin made his preseason debut as the Sabres hosted the Penguins on Tuesday night.

"I was a little bit nervous in the beginning but like I said before the game, after the first it was gone," Dahlin said. "It was fun. Good win, too."

Dahlin finished with four shots on goal in 21:32 as the Sabres beat Pittsburgh, 3-2 in their second exhibition game.

"I think I could sense the nerves, a little anxiety you know, finally getting to play in his first exhibition game in the NHL," Housley said. "You could see, he was calm, but I thought he needed a little more urgency in the first period just getting pucks up ice. He was stripped a couple times but that's just a young hockey player getting adjusted.

"Certainly, he created a lot of stuff for us, finding open people. The one thing I really like, every shot he takes it seems to hit the net. But his development's where it needs to be right now."

Vladimir Sobotka, Jake McCabe and Jack Eichel all scored for the Sabres. In goal, Carter Hutton played the first two periods and stopped all 14 shots he faced.

Up next, the Sabres are at Toronto Friday night.

© 2018 WGRZ