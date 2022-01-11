Eichel on the ice with Golden Knights 2 months after surgery

Former Sabres captain Jack Eichel skated for the first time since being traded to Vegas and having disk replacement surgery.

LAS VEGAS — Just a day shy of two months out of disk replacement surgery, and for the first time after an early November trade to Vegas from Buffalo, former Sabres captain Jack Eichel was on the ice with his new Golden Knights teammates.

The Sabres traded Eichel in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick in the NHL draft and forwards Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs on Nov. 4.

Eichel then had the surgery he elected after suffering a herniated disk in his neck on Nov. 11.

The team and the 25-year-old were at odds, with the Sabres preferring a fusion surgery to fix the injury.

Eichel was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.