Eichel, Dahlin listed on Sabres training camp roster

It remains unclear if Jack Eichel will pass his physical Wednesday, as he and the Sabres are in a stalemate over surgery procedures for a herniated disc in his neck.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Eichel is listed on Buffalo's training camp roster, despite the Sabres' captain and his camp pushing for his trade away from the team for the entire offseason.

Eichel and the Sabres have been at a stalemate over surgery procedures for a herniated disc in his neck, after the injury ended his season 2021 season in March.

Media will not be allowed when the team reports in Buffalo on Wednesday for testing and physicals.

It remains unclear if Eichel will pass his physical because of his injury.

"Obviously, I'm under contract with this team. They definitely hold a lot of cards on what I can and can't do," Eichel said at the end of the Sabres' 2021 season.

"My number one interest and my number one goal is Jack Eichel... You've got to look after yourself, you've got to look after what you think is best for yourself, and the organization has a similar job to do but it's to look after what's best for the Buffalo Sabres," Eichel said.

"I think the most important thing is just trying to get healthy and figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year... wherever that might be."

Two days later, General Manager Kevyn Adams didn't deny Eichel's remarks, but explained his team of doctors agreed on conservative care instead of performing a surgery that has never been done on an NHL player.

Rasmus Dahlin is also listed on the Sabres training camp roster, although the 21-year-old became a restricted free agent this offseason.

Adams and head coach Don Granato will speak to the media on Thursday morning.