Devon Levi wins Mike Richter Award

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi has been named the 2023 recipient of the Mike Richter award for the second year in a row.
The award is given to the goaltender voted to be the most outstanding in Division I NCAA men's ice hockey during the regular season. The announcement that the Sabres goalie had won came Friday afternoon.
Levi's performance in the net at Northeastern University has now earned him the honor of being the first two-time Mike Richter award winner in NCAA hockey. It is also important to note that Levi has won it now in consecutive years.
"I knew in my heart I wanted to be a Buffalo Sabre. I'm so happy to be here," Levi said last month, during his opening news conference with the team.