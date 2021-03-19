x
Despite coaching change, Bruins hand Sabres 13th straight loss

The effort and the result were quite familiar in Don Granato's first game as interim coach as the Bruins beat the Sabres 4-1.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — David Krejci had three assists to cross the 700-point threshold and the Boston Bruins beat Buffalo 4-1 on Thursday night to extend the Sabres’ skid to 13 games.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist for the Bruins. Craig Smith, Jake DeBrusk and Greg McKegg also scored, and Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves.

Kyle Okposo scored his first career short-handed goal but it was hardly enough for the Sabres in their first game under new coach Don Granato.

Buffalo’s 13-game skid (0-11-2) is the second-longest in franchise history and the longest in the NHL since the Sabres lost 14 straight during the 2014-15 season.

The two-game series concludes Saturday in Buffalo, when up to 1,800 fans - 10% of building capacity - will be allowed to attend.

