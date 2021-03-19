Despite coaching change, Bruins hand Sabres 13th straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. — David Krejci had three assists to cross the 700-point threshold and the Boston Bruins beat Buffalo 4-1 on Thursday night to extend the Sabres’ skid to 13 games.
David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist for the Bruins. Craig Smith, Jake DeBrusk and Greg McKegg also scored, and Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves.
Kyle Okposo scored his first career short-handed goal but it was hardly enough for the Sabres in their first game under new coach Don Granato.
Buffalo’s 13-game skid (0-11-2) is the second-longest in franchise history and the longest in the NHL since the Sabres lost 14 straight during the 2014-15 season.
The two-game series concludes Saturday in Buffalo, when up to 1,800 fans - 10% of building capacity - will be allowed to attend.