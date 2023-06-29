2023 NHL Draft complete: Clarence native taken in 3rd round by Sabres

In Round 3 as the 86th overall pick, defenseman Gavin McCarthy of Clarence Center, New York was drafted.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Day two of the National Hockey League draft is underway and one of the players drafted to the Buffalo Sabres is a Western New York local.

Defenseman Gavin McCarthy of Clarence Center, New York was drafted in Round 3 as the 86th overall pick.

On Thursday, the Sabres drafted forward Anton Wahlberg with the 39th overall pick in Round 2.

Forward Ethan Miedema was drafted in Round 4 as over 109th overall pick.

Goaltender Scott Ratzlaff was selected in the Round 5 as the overall 141st pick.