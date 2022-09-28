Comrie impresses; Sabres fall to Blue Jackets 4-1

Buffalo resumes preseason action when the Pittsburgh Penguins come to KeyBank Center Saturday at 1 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buffalo Sabres expect Eric Comrie to play a good number of games in goal for them this season teamed with Craig Anderson.

Comrie gave them reason to be optimistic Wednesday night in Columbus.

The goaltender they signed this offseason made 26 saves on 30 shots as a Sabres lineup mainly filled with prospects lost to the Blue Jackets 4-1.

Buffalo was outshot 13-2 in the first period and fell behind on goals by Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko on the power play.

Buffalo got on the board at 3:49 of the second period as Chase Priskie scored off a terrific feed from former first round pick Jack Quinn.

Columbus got a pair of third period goals from Jakub Voracek on a breakaway and Carson Meyer shorthanded.

Buffalo resumes preseason action when the Pittsburgh Penguins come to KeyBank Center Saturday at 1 p.m.