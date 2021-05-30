Former Sabres goalie Clint Malarchuk cheated death, wants to inspire others

'I used to think that accident in Buffalo defined me, and I carried that for so long because I thought that's all people remembered about me.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A skate blade to the jugular vein nearly ended the life of former Buffalo Sabres goalie Clint Malarchuk. It doesn't define his life, and he will tell you he is fortunate to be alive and use his life to inspire others.

Malarchuk lives in Nevada.

In his book, he's brutally honest. "I threw everything out there, all my insecurities, my worries everything," he said.

People have responded, expressing thanks for his openness.

Malarchuk will tell you he's cheated death more than once, including dealing with mental illness. "I went 20 years undiagnosed with PTSD, which eventually led up to a suicide attempt," he said.

Health Interrupted podcast hosts highlighted his story at length.

"He is a an incredible human being who has. He's been through so much trauma and tragedy and yet came out the other side and is doing so much good for the world. His story is so inspirational. And here's a guy that literally say he has nine lives," said host Gina Lombardi.

"I used to think that accident in Buffalo defined me, and I carried that for so long because I thought that's all people remembered about me," but he learned that is not the case.

Mental health and wellness is important.

"Who are the toughest people in the world, mentally? I would say military and first responders," Malarchuk said.

Here are resources if you or someone you know needs assistance.

Erie County

Crisis Services Hotline: 716-834-3131

Addiction Hotline: 716-831-7007

Spectrum Health & Human Services, 716-710-5172

C.A.R.E.S. for youth and families in crisis is 716-882-4357

Chautauqua County

Crisis Services Hotline: 1-800-724-0461

Niagara County

Crisis Services Hotline: 716-285-3515

Allegany County

Teen Hotline: 1-888-44-TEENS (1-888-448-3367)

Genesee County, Orleans County, and Wyoming County

Spectrum Health & Human Services C.A.R.E.S 585-283-5200

Cattaraugus County

Crisis Line: 1-800-339-5209

New York State

NYS OASAS HOPELINE: 877-846-7369

National Hotlines

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 Press 1 or Text 838255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741