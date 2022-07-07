Noah Ostlund is the Sabres' No. 16 pick

The Sabres got the No. 16 pick, along with Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs from the Vegas Golden Knights in the Jack Eichel trade.

MONTREAL, QC — The Buffalo Sabres picked center Noah Ostlund from Sweden with the No. 16 pick in the NHL Draft, acquired along with forwards Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs in the Jack Eichel trade back in November.

While the Sabres are in need of more size, Ostlund would have a shot to make the Sabres NHL roster in the next few years, between his speed and with how quickly Swedish-born players typically develop.

With the No. 9 pick in the NHL Draft, Buffalo took Matthew Savoie from Winnipeg in the Western Hockey League.

The Sabres need to add size. Savoie is only 5 feet, 9 inches tall, but he's playing in a tough, aggressive league in the WHL and knows how throw his body around.

With the 16th overall pick in the 2022 #NHLDraft, we have selected Noah Ostlund.



Welcome to Buffalo, Noah!#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/f2RlPbvHUR — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 8, 2022