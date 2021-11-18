Sabres blanked by Flames 5-0 at KeyBank Center

Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his fifth shutout, Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his fifth shutout, Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Thursday night.

Markstrom’s five shutouts in 13 starts lead the NHL and is a career high.

Calgary also got two goals from Johnny Gaudreau, a goal and an assist from Matthew Tkachuk and two assists from Christopher Tanev. The Flames improved to 2-1-2 on their seven-game road trip with points in four straight.

The Sabres have now lost seven of their last nine games. This was Buffalo’s first shutout loss of the season.