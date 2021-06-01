Buffalo Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons has surgery, Jack Eichel returns

Forward Zemgus Girgensons will be out for six months after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Mixed news out of KeyBank Center as the Sabres returned to training camp after an off day.

The team announced that forward Zemgus Girgensons has undergone surgery to repair a hamstring injury. The projected recovery time is six months. Girgensons suffered the injury during a scrimmage on Monday.

Girgensons had 12 goals and 7 assists in 69 games last season.

As expected, captain Jack Eichel skated for the first time in training camp. He had suffered an upper body injury during off-ice training ahead of camp. Eichel worked in on the top line with Victor Olofsson, who also returned to the ice, and top free agent Taylor Hall.