After weather changed when the Sabres would fly out, the NHL says a decision was made to postpone in order to fully follow COVID-19 protocols.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL announced Tuesday the Buffalo Sabres game at the New York Islanders scheduled for that night will be postponed.

Due to East Coast winter storm, the Sabres had switched from flying out Monday night to flying out Tuesday. B

ut the NHL says a decision was made to postpone due to this change, as the league wanted to appropriately follow contact tracing and testing protocols.