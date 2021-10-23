Sabres visit New Jersey for conference showdown

Casey Mittelstad (upper body) and Cody Eakin (undisclosed) will both miss Saturday night's game with injuries.

NEWARK, N.J. — Buffalo Sabres (3-1-0, second in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (2-1-0, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -170, Sabres +143; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey takes on Buffalo in Eastern Conference play.

New Jersey went 19-30-7 overall and 7-18-3 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Devils scored 22 power play goals on 155 power play opportunities last season.

Buffalo went 15-34-7 overall with a 7-18-3 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Sabres did not record a shutout last season while compiling an .896 save percentage.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Devils: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (lower body).

Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (undisclosed).