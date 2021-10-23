x
Sabres

Sabres visit New Jersey for conference showdown

Casey Mittelstad (upper body) and Cody Eakin (undisclosed) will both miss Saturday night's game with injuries.
Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

NEWARK, N.J. — Buffalo Sabres (3-1-0, second in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (2-1-0, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -170, Sabres +143; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey takes on Buffalo in Eastern Conference play.

New Jersey went 19-30-7 overall and 7-18-3 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Devils scored 22 power play goals on 155 power play opportunities last season.

Buffalo went 15-34-7 overall with a 7-18-3 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Sabres did not record a shutout last season while compiling an .896 save percentage.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Devils: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (lower body).

Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (undisclosed).

