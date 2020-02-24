BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have traded Evan Rodrigues and Conor Sheary to Pittsburgh for Dom Kahun.

Rodrigues had requested a trade earlier in the season. He has 5-goals and 4-assists in 38 games for the Sabres this season. He's a former teammate of Jack Eichel at Boston University. Rodrigues has been a healthy scratch for Sabres the past few games.

Sheary is due to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He's got 9-goals and 10-assists in 55-games this season, the second in Buffalo for the former Penguin who is now returning to Pittsburgh.

Kahun is in his second NHL season. He's a center who has 10-goals and 17-assists this season. He had 13-goals and 24-assists in 82-games with the Blackhawks last season. So far this season with the Penguins, Kahun has 10 goals, 17 assists, and is a plus-6.

Earlier in the day, the Sabres acquired forward Dwayne Simmonds from the New Jersey Devils for a conditional 5th round pick in 2021. Simmonds is due to become and unrestricted free agent this summer.







