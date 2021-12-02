x
Sabres trade with Chicago for Subban with Tokarski on COVID list

The Sabres traded with Chicago for goaltender Malcolm Subban on Thursday.
Credit: AP
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) watches the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres addressed their depth in goal by acquiring Malcolm Subban in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

The move became necessary when goaltender Dustin Tokarski was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League to join the Sabres for their game at Florida on Thursday night.

The Blackhawks acquired future considerations for Subban, who had a 2-2-1 record and 3.38 goals-against average in five AHL games this season.

The Sabres were already without starter Craig Anderson, who has missed 12 games this season with an upper-body injury.

