BUFFALO, N.Y. — It looks like the Buffalo Sabres are making moves prior to the trade deadline.

Monday afternoon, the Sabres announced they have acquired New Jersey forward Wayne Simmonds for a 5th round conditional pick in the 2021 draft. If the Sabres make it to the playoffs, it will be a fourth round pick. The Devils will retain 50% of Simmonds' $5 million salary, according to multiple reports.

Simmonds, who played for the Kings and Flyers prior to the Devils is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent following the current season.

