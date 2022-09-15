Sabres rally, top Canadiens to begin prospects challenge

Tyson Kozak scored a pair of goals to lead the Sabres to a 4-3 win over Montreal in the first game of the prospects challenge.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seventh-round picks can often feel like they have something to prove.

Tyson Kozak did just that Thursday night.

The 2021 seventh-round pick scored a pair of goals, the second of which was shorthanded, to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-3 come from behind win over Montreal in the first game of the prospects challenge at Harborcenter.

Buffalo also got goals from Josh Passolt and Nolan Burke as they rallied from down 2-0 in the game.

2021 first-round pick Isak Rosen was also impressive for Buffalo, blocking a shot near the end of the game to help secure the win.

The tournament features prospects from Buffalo, Montreal, Ottawa, New Jersey, Pittsburgh, and Boston.

The Sabres play the Devils Saturday night, and then close the tournament Monday against Ottawa.