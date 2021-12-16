x
Sabres prevail in shootout, top Minnesota Wild

Tage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout, lifting the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild.
Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) shoots the puck in the net against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) in a shootout during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout, lifting the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

After the first five shooters came up empty, Thompson ended the game when he beat Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot with a forehand. Dylan Cozens and Mark Pysyk scored for the Sabres in regulation.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 30 saves and stoned the Wild in the tiebreaker. Kirill Kaprizov and defenseman Jon Merrill scored for Minnesota, and Talbot made 38 saves.

Minnesota, the top team in the Western Conference, lost its third straight following an eight-game winning streak that ended Saturday.

