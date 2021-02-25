Sabres to open KeyBank Center to limited fans on March 20

The Sabres say fans will have access on only 'select' home games instead of the full schedule from that point on.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have announced a plan to allow limited fans to return to KeyBank Center for games starting on March 20.

The announcement comes two days after the date on which New York State allowed arenas and stadiums with capacity of 10,000 or more to allow fans for events at 10% capacity.

The Sabres will host the Boston Bruins in a Saturday afternoon game March 20. That will be the first game that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend, and it's the only game specified as part of the announcement.

Fans will be required to follow all state and local health protocols and need to provide proof of a negative PCR COVID test taken within 72 hours of the game they are ticketed to attend.

The Sabres say season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to choose seats.

The plan has received approval from New York State and Erie County health officials.

The Sabres say they will have more information on ticketing in the coming days.